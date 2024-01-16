2x points for loyalty members
Asaro Bakery & Cafe 1629 Cambridge Street
Food
Breakfast
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Crispy bacon, omelette, and fresh cheddar, on freshly baked sesame buns.$9.75
- Not So Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Beet sauce, egg, goat cheese , caramelized onions and arugula, on a housemade rose challah.$11.25
- Avocado Toast
Avocado, pesto spread, alfalfa, pickled onion, and crumbled feta, on housemade classic sourdough bread.$12.25
- Smoked Salmon
Smoked salmon, pesto cream cheese, hard boiled egg, capers, cucumber, pickled onion, and dill, on a freshly baked sweet rose challah.$14.00
- Granola Bowl
Housemade granola, greek yogurt, fresh fruit, topped with honey, and mint leaf garnish.$9.75
- Oatmeal
Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal, Topped With Berries And Maple$9.00
Sandwiches
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Asaro's egg salad, arugula, pickled onion, and garlic aioli dressing, on housemade challah bread.$13.25
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Asaro's tuna salad, radish, provolone cheese, mixed greens, and mustard, on our challah bread.$13.75
- Antipasti Grill
Sundried tomato paste, whipped goat cheese, roasted eggplants, zucchini, onions, red peppers, garlic, and havarti cheese, on housemade classic sourdough.$14.75
- Twist On a Sabich
Hardboiled egg, fried eggplant, hummus, amba, pickles, chopped salad, green onion, and tahini, on housemade herb and sea salt focaccia.$15.75
- Peanut Butter & Jelly
Housemade peanut butter, housemade berry jam, and toasted banana, on freshly toasted housemade white bread.$8.50
- Meatball Sandwich
Turkey Meatball, tomato sauce, garlic aioli, pickled onion, grated parmesan, and arugula, on housemade herb and sea salt focaccia.$16.75
- Dried Fruit Chicken Thigh Sandwich
Slow cooked chicken thigh with dried apricot, dried plum, dried raisins, garlic aioli, pickled onion, and arugula, on housemade herb and sea salt focaccia.$16.75
- Crispy Schnitzel Sandwich
Crispy schnitzel, fried eggplant, housemade matbucha, cilantro, pickles, and hummus, on housemade challah roll.$16.75
Salads
- Farmers Salad
Quinoa, roasted chicken, roasted sweet potato, crispy apple, pecans, goat cheese, kale, drizzled with balsamic vinegar dressing.$14.75
- Mediterranean
Chopped tomato, red pepper, cucumber, red onion, radish, crunchy chickpeas and parsley, drizzle of lemon olive oil dressing, topped with labane delights over a bed of arugula.$14.75
- Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens, red onion, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shaved feta, drizzled with lemon vinaigrette dressing.$14.25
- Sabich Salad
Hardboiled Egg, roasted eggplants, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, pickle, green onion, amba, and green tahini-hummus.$13.75
- Beet Salad
Grilled chicken, beets, sliced and roasted brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potato, walnuts, crumbled feta, kale, and arugula, drizzled with date vinaigrette.$15.75
Platters
- Jerusalem Bagel Platter
Housemade Jerusalem bagel, tuna salad, hard boiled egg, chopped salad, olive paste, red onion in sumac, labane za'atar, and olive oil.$15.75
- Burekas Platter
3 mini burekas, hard boiled egg, pickled onion, roasted eggplant, hummus with paprika and olive oil, pickles, and a fresh chopped salad$16.50
- European Platter
Freshly baked flaky butter croissant, smoked salmon, housemade berry jam, honey drizzle brie cheese, havarti, capers, fresh seasonal fruit, with a side of leafy vinaigrette salad.$17.50
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Drip
Traditional Batch Brew Coffe$3.25
- Espresso
Double Espresso$3.50
- Americano 16oz
Double Shot Of Espresso Poured Over Hot Water$4.00
- Macchiato
Double Espresso Topped With Milk Foam$4.00
- Cortado
Equal Parts Espresso And Steamed Milk$4.25
- Cappuccino
Double Shot Espresso Topped With Steamed Milk And Foam$4.75
- Latte
Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk$4.75
- Hot Chocolate
Made In House, High Quality Ganach Topped With Steamed Milk$4.25
- Mocha
Made In House, High Quality Ganach Topped With Steamed Milk$5.25
- Matcha
House Made Matcha Syrup With Steamed Milk Topped With Foam$4.75
- Chai Latte
House Made Chai Tea Using Black Tea, Warm Cooking Spices And Suagr. MIxed With Steamed Milk$4.75
- Tea$3.75
- Mint Tea Jungle Style$5.75
- Red Eye$5.25
- Coffee Traveler
Great For Large Groups. Includes Coffee Cups, Lids, Sugar Variations, Wood Stirrers And Choice Of Milk$20.00
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Iced Latte 16oz$5.00
- Iced Mocha 16oz$6.00
- Iced Matcha 16oz$5.25
- Iced Chai Latte 16oz$5.25
- Iced Tea 16oz$4.25
- Cold Milk$3.50
- Iced Americano 16oz$4.00
- Draft Latte$5.50
- Draft Oat Milk Latte$6.00
- Draft Oat Milk Chai Latte$5.50
- Black & Tan
Half Draft Latte, half Cold Brew over ice.$5.00
- Affogato
Espresso over ice cream.$8.00
- Iced Cold Brew Red Eye$6.00
Bakery
Breads
- Classic White Bread$9.50
- Fouggase w/ Olives$6.00
- Jerusalem Bagel$5.75
- Butter Bread Loaf$8.75
- Challa Roll$3.75
- Rose Challa Roll$4.00
- Classic White Sourdough$10.25
- Olives & Herbs Sourdough$11.75
- Whole Wheat Sesame Bread$11.25
- Cranberry, Raisin, and Walnut Sourdough$12.75
- Antipasti Focaccia$7.25
- Pesto, Feta, Cherry Tomato, and Arugula Focaccia$8.25
- Baguette$5.75
- Plain Challah$11.00
- Sesame Challah$11.00
- Everything Challah$13.00
- Sweet Rose Callah$15.50
- Sea Salt and Herb Focaccia$7.25
Croissants
Cookies & Muffins
- Alfachores$3.50
- Chocolate Brownie$4.75
- Coconut Macaroons$3.50
- Brown Butter & Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
- Tahini with Black Sesame Cookie$4.00
- Biscoff & White Chocolate NYC Cookie$5.25
- Pistachio & Chocolate Milk NYC Cookie$5.50
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
- Madeleine$2.25
- Dulce De Leche, Coconut & White Chocolate NYC Cookie$5.00
Puff Pastries
Babka, Brioche, and Rolls
Cakes & Loaves
Grab & Go
- Overnight Oats w/ Berries$5.50
- Overnight Oats w/ Chocolate$5.50
- Chia Pudding$6.50
- Yogurt Parfait$8.75
- Canned Cold Brew$4.50
- Fresh Juice$5.00
- Orzo Salad$8.75
- Tortellini Salad$9.75
- Chocolate Delights w/ Sprinkles
- Chocolate Delights w/ Coconut
- Biscuit Cake w/ Dulce De Leche
- Biscuit Cake w/ Shaved Chocolate
- Fruit Cup$7.50
- Greek Salad$12.75
- Mediterranean Salad$12.75
- Beets Salad$12.75